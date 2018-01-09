Welsh government launches consultation on plans to ban smacking

People in Wales are being asked for their views on plans to ban the smacking of children.

The Welsh government aims to remove the defence of reasonable punishment to the offences of battery and assault.

If implemented, Wales would follow Scotland in ending the physical punishment of children.

Last October, Scotland announced its plans to remove the defence of "justifiable assault" in Scots law, which allows parents to use physical punishment to discipline a child.

Launching a 12-week consultation on the issue, Welsh minister for children and social care, Huw Irranca-Davies, said the ban would be part of a wider package of measures to support children.

"We want parents in Wales to be confident in managing their children's behaviour without feeling they must resort to physical punishment," he said.

"If there is any potential risk of harm to a child then it is our obligation as a government to take action.

"Legislation was introduced many years ago to stop physical punishment in schools and childcare settings - now is the time to ensure it is no longer acceptable anywhere."

The proposed legislation would not result in the creation of a new offence but would instead remove a defence to the existing offences of assault and battery.

This means an adult looking after a child would no longer be able to use physical or corporal punishment against them.

NSPCC Cymru said it had long campaigned for children in Wales to have the same protection against assault as adults.

"We welcome the steps being taken towards removing the defence of 'reasonable punishment'," a spokesperson said.

Sally Holland, the Children's Commissioner for Wales, said the proposed legislation, if accepted, would mean Wales was leading the way "yet again in protecting children's rights".

Other countries that have already made the change include France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Ireland.

(c) Sky News 2018: Welsh government launches consultation on plans to ban smacking