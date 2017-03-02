Britain To Be Hit By 60mph Winds As Weather Worsens By Friday

By Hollie Borland, 2nd March 2017, 11:03

Last night, Britain's weather was colder than Moscow's but the Met Office has warned that it's going to get worse by the end of the week.

Britain To Be Hit By 60mph Winds As Weather Worsen

Comments

Winds of up to 60mph battered Britain overnight but the Met Office have warned that the weather could be about to get worse by Friday, with snow due to affect parts of the UK. 

Last night, strong gales hit South Wales and south west England, while 40mph winds blasted through the south east. 

Read more: 13 Things All Brits Do Now That It's Freezing Cold

The Met Office are expecting to issue severe weather warnings for heavy rain and freezing showers set to hit the south and central parts of the country on Friday and Saturday. 

The severe wind and arctic temperatures comes just days after Storm Ewan swept through Ireland this week and Storm Doris hitting Britain late last week.

Although a Met Office spokesperson has said that there are no more full-blown storms "on the horizon" at the moment, they did warn that the weather would remain changeable. 

She said: "There’s a little bit of uncertainty, we could see some heavy rain.

"On Friday and Saturday that could turn quite readily to snow."

However, after last night’s gales and bitterly cold temperatures, forecasters said Britain would be in store for a "sparkler" of an afternoon today with sunshine bringing highs of up to 12C.

But the spring-like weather will be short-lived as downpours, frost and snow return by Friday. 

On Tuesday night, parts of Britain were registering colder than Moscow, Russia as temperatures tumbled to -5C.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: Non-stop hit music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter