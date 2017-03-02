Britain To Be Hit By 60mph Winds As Weather Worsens By Friday
Last night, Britain's weather was colder than Moscow's but the Met Office has warned that it's going to get worse by the end of the week.
Winds of up to 60mph battered Britain overnight but the Met Office have warned that the weather could be about to get worse by Friday, with snow due to affect parts of the UK.
Last night, strong gales hit South Wales and south west England, while 40mph winds blasted through the south east.
Read more: 13 Things All Brits Do Now That It's Freezing Cold
A tale of two halves today - rather cold but fine ☀️ in the north, whilst wetter but milder further south pic.twitter.com/Eo0PVUeRdU— Met Office (@metoffice) March 2, 2017
The Met Office are expecting to issue severe weather warnings for heavy rain and freezing showers set to hit the south and central parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.
The severe wind and arctic temperatures comes just days after Storm Ewan swept through Ireland this week and Storm Doris hitting Britain late last week.
Although a Met Office spokesperson has said that there are no more full-blown storms "on the horizon" at the moment, they did warn that the weather would remain changeable.
It'll be windy across southern parts of the UK later on; gusts of 50-60 mph around coasts of South Wales and SW England, and 40 mph inland pic.twitter.com/mjvGGzXmzC— Met Office (@metoffice) March 1, 2017
She said: "There’s a little bit of uncertainty, we could see some heavy rain.
"On Friday and Saturday that could turn quite readily to snow."
Good morning, becoming largely fine today and fairly windy. Have a great day. For more details: https://t.co/a70feA0Qeq ^Misha pic.twitter.com/aUWkhGKP3d— Met Office (@metoffice) March 2, 2017
However, after last night’s gales and bitterly cold temperatures, forecasters said Britain would be in store for a "sparkler" of an afternoon today with sunshine bringing highs of up to 12C.
But the spring-like weather will be short-lived as downpours, frost and snow return by Friday.
On Tuesday night, parts of Britain were registering colder than Moscow, Russia as temperatures tumbled to -5C.
