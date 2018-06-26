This is how hot your office needs to be before you can go home

As temperatures reach highs of 30 this week, here’s all the details on how hot it needs to be before you can get sent home.

Is it hot enough today for me to be sent home?

Sadly in the UK there’s no maximum temperature that automatically gets you sent home from work. According to The Independent, this is because some workplaces such as glass factories operate at extreme temperatures.

On the flip side however, if enough of your colleagues complain about the sweltering temperatures, work managers are obliged to carry out a risk assessment and then resolve the issue - otherwise you are entitled to complain to an industry regulator.

What are the risks if you work in an office that is too hot?

The TUC says: "When the workplace gets too hot it is more than just an issue about comfort.

"If the temperature goes too high then it can become a health and safety issue. If people get too hot, they risk dizziness, fainting, or even heat cramps.

"In very hot conditions the body’s blood temperature rises. If the blood temperature rises above 39C, there is a risk of heat stroke or collapse. Delirium or confusion can occur above 41C.

"Blood temperatures at this level can prove fatal and even if a worker does recover, they may suffer irreparable organ damage."

Can you go home in the hot weather if you work outside?