This Is The Weird Reason Why The Summer Might Be Saved!

16th August 2017, 08:51

Hurricane Gert could bring about some blazing sunshine just in time to save what's left of the summer.

Hot Weather

Comments

When you think of hurricanes there are a few words that come to mind - blustery winds and thunderstorms.

Weirdly, Hurricane Gert could bring about some blazing sunshine just in time to save what's left of the summer according to Channel 4 forecaster Liam Dutton.

Play

Hurricane Gert may bring summer weather back to the UK_1.mp4

null

01:44

The popular forecaster took to his Twitter page to share the good news with a video, in which he explained: "Hurricane Gert may bring summer weather back to the UK in around 10 days. As Hurricane Gert moves NE this week, it is going to bump into the jet stream.

"This is going to cause the jet stream to ripple around more, which will bring a change in the weather pattern affecting the UK.

"Gert is expected to push NorthEast this week, before weakening as it moves over cooler water.

So what does this mean for us? Can we whack out the BBQ and wear our summer shorts? 

Well, the answer is, most likely.

Dutton continues to explain: "‘A rippling jet stream is likely to bring a change to the weather pattern affecting the UK – and may bring high pressure. Is summer sunshine and warmth set to return?" 

We hope so! Let's crack out the SPF!

