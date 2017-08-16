This Is The Weird Reason Why The Summer Might Be Saved!
Hurricane Gert could bring about some blazing sunshine just in time to save what's left of the summer.
When you think of hurricanes there are a few words that come to mind - blustery winds and thunderstorms.
Weirdly, Hurricane Gert could bring about some blazing sunshine just in time to save what's left of the summer according to Channel 4 forecaster Liam Dutton.
Hurricane Gert may bring summer weather back to the UK_1.mp4 null 01:44
Hurricane Gert may bring summer weather back to the UK_1.mp4
null
01:44
The popular forecaster took to his Twitter page to share the good news with a video, in which he explained: "Hurricane Gert may bring summer weather back to the UK in around 10 days. As Hurricane Gert moves NE this week, it is going to bump into the jet stream.
"This is going to cause the jet stream to ripple around more, which will bring a change in the weather pattern affecting the UK.
Hurricane Gert will bump into the jet stream and may bring summer weather back to UK. Confused? Answers here… https://t.co/LidGK5s6kD— Liam Dutton (@liamdutton) August 15, 2017
"Gert is expected to push NorthEast this week, before weakening as it moves over cooler water.
So what does this mean for us? Can we whack out the BBQ and wear our summer shorts?
Well, the answer is, most likely.
Dutton continues to explain: "‘A rippling jet stream is likely to bring a change to the weather pattern affecting the UK – and may bring high pressure. Is summer sunshine and warmth set to return?"
We hope so! Let's crack out the SPF!
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Don't Miss
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting His Fourth Child!
Gallery New Celebrity Parents
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Martine McCutcheon Has A Drastic New Hair Cut
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Rio Ferdinand And This TOWIE Star Make Their Romance Public
Gallery Celebrity Mini-Mes: Famous Parents And Their Little Doubles
Gallery Celebrity Tattoos: Stars Getting Inked
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Stevie Wonder Is Set To Marry His Third Wife
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Harry Styles splits from Tess Ward
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments