Blast Of Icy Winds Sees The UK In For A BIG Freeze This Week!

You better wrap up warm his week as the weather is set to plummet to new lows.

Freezing cold winds are could bring a bout of snow to the East cost of the UK this week.

Temperatures in some part of the country are set to plummet to as little as 5 degrees with a chance of wintery showers.

The Met Office has issued warnings about high winds in Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland as the working week begins with a belt of rain crossing the UK.

A spokesperson for the MET Office said that temperatures are set to stop by about two to three degrees in most parts of the country.

Emma Sharples said: "We'll definitely be seeing low single figures by the end of the week.

"And, of course, overnight, where skies remain clear and away from coastal areas, we'll see temperatures dipping down to negative figures."

Following a spell of wet and windy weather, colder conditions are expected to move in from the east later this week https://t.co/sg4kr9Fz6F pic.twitter.com/qa7SQJJrvL — Met Office (@metoffice) February 6, 2017

She also said the colder temperatures could bring about snow for some places, although the MET office have said they do not expect there to be significant snow fall.

"There will be some snow around," Ms Sharples said.

"It looks like there will be some wintry flurries down the east coast on Thursday, Friday and into Saturday."

She added: "It's difficult at the moment to say exactly where we'll see those but it's definitely turning cold enough."

Our weather pattern changes from its prevailing south-westerly influence to more of an easterly one this week - turning much colder pic.twitter.com/wE7kQlzibv — Met Office (@metoffice) February 6, 2017

The news comes after news that heavy storms were set to sweep in from the Atlantic in the first week in February.

With 100mph winds predicted, the storms are set to cause travel chaos, power cuts and widespread flooding for some parts of the country.

Some parts of the country such as Cumbria and Scotland suffered from temperatures as low as -5C this month and they could plummet even lower towards -10C.

But in a stark contrast, more southern areas will potentially see highs of up to 13C for the first few days of February before they fall back down to between 6-8C which is normal for this time of year.