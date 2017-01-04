There's A Massive Object Hurtling Towards Earth And NASA Don't Quite Know What It Is Yet

The Space Agency say they have identified two huge objects flying through the solar system and heading in our direction!

The respected American company have spoken publicly about the two mysterious items that are flying around our solar system and what they believe them to be.

NASA stated that they think the first of these illusive entities, which is set to fly close to Earth this week, is a comet, which they've dubbed C/2016 UI NEOWISE. (Cute nickname NASA).

However, they have yet to determine what the other one is, as it isn't set to properly appear until February this year.

Being the most famous space agency in the world, NASA even have their own special sector for hunting down any unexpected objects that might come whooshing towards Earth and pose a threat to us. Naturally.

The NOWISE sector as it's referred to by those in the know, have nicknamed this strange object '2016 WF9', after it was discovered on the 27 November 2016.

But even these super-scientists are baffled by what this illusive object is... a comet or an asteroid?

The line between comet and asteroid is a blurry one and although 2016 WF9 is the darkish colour of a comet, it doesn't have the usual gas cloud around it that comets usually do.

On 25 February, 2016 WF9 will approach the Earth's orbit and pass by our planet.

But before you panic, it won't come any closer than 32 million miles away and NASA have said the object is "not a threat to Earth for the foreseeable future". PHEWF!