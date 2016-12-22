Nature's Most Awe-Inspiring Moments Of 2016
Take a look back at some of the most INCREDIBLE events to have taken place in our Universe in the past year.
The Supermoon Lights Up The World:
On November 14th the moon appeared up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than your typical full moon does.
The incredible spectacle means the moon looked bigger than it has done at any point for the whole of the 21st century. WOW!
Read more: NASA's Most Mind-blowing Instagram Pictures
Britain's Skies Light Up As The Remnants Of Halley's Comet Return To Shower Us:
This extra-special comet has a long "tail", which means that us mere mortals were able to see it from down here on Earth.
Okay, it's not really a tail - it's the Orionid Meteor Shower that form the remnants of Halley's comet.
However, this beautiful spectacle of shooting stars flying across our skies meant that stargazers could get their fill of intergalactic fun!
The actual Halley's comet isn't actually set to return until 28th July 2061.
Read more: Your Complete Snow Survival Guide
"I'm A Shooting Star": Asteroid Named After Freddie Mercury For 70th Birthday:
The world-famous Queen lyrics go "I'm a shooting star leaping through the sky", but in 2016 that was put into practice FOR REAL!
November 24 1991 was a tragic day in pop history, when the world lost one of our greatest performers of all time.
The death of Freddie Mercury at the tender age of just 45 hit the world hard.
But on what would have been his 70th birthday, we celebrated the enigmatic frontman in the most fitting way possible.
The 'Don't Stop Me Now' hitmaker had an asteroid named after him, all thanks to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre.
The Blood Moon Was Everything We Ever Hoped For:
Sky-watchers from North and South America to western Europe have been enjoying a rare astronomical event in which the moon appeared to redden in the night’s sky – thus how it earned itself the nickname 'blood moon'.
This is the result of a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. Pretty cool huh?
Read more: NASA's Awesome Vintage-Style Posters Will Make You Want To Walk On Mars
This Video Of A Panda Playing In Snow Will Definitely Make Your Day:
When snow falls in Canada, it falls hard, but the resident pandas at Toronto Zoo didn't seem to mind at all.
Giant panda Da Mao is a particular fan of the snow and this video captured by the zoo's security cameras captured one of his playful moments in the white stuff.
The cuddly guy is seen diving head first into piles of powdery snow before tumbling down a hillside - sooo cute!
We definitely have the urge to dive headfirst into a pile of snow now, but sadly the UK doesn't share the same weather as Canada.
Cute Panda Frolics In The Snow
01:32
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
On TV: 24 Reasons We Heart Christmas!
2:30pm - 4:30pm
-
Kelly Clarkson Underneath The Tree
14:49
-
Chris Rea Driving Home For Christmas
14:41
-
Elton John Step Into Christmas
14:31
-
Michael Buble Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
13:56
Don't Miss
Baby Photobombs Family's Romantic Christmas Kiss In The Best Way Possible
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Stars Tying The Knot
Watch This Korean Student ACE Geordie, Yorkshire and Liverpool Accents!
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Irina Shayk Sports MASSIVE Emerald ring
Gallery Stars With Big Hearts
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Nick Knowles and Jessica Rose Moor Call It A Day On Their Marriage
Gallery Celebrity Mini-Mes: Famous Parents And Their Little Doubles
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Celebrity Revelations: Lady Gaga and Duchess of Cornwall have one BIG thing in common.
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments