Your Complete Snow Survival Guide

As Britain braces itself for snow, your winter weather bible has finally arrived. From safeguarding your home and servicing your boiler to defrosting your car, read our foolproof tips, tricks and life-hacks to save you money, protect your family through the chilly season.
Bleeding radiators should be part of your yearly household routine. If yours aren't heating up properly - warming up at the bottom but staying cold on top - this means there's air in the radiator.
Fixing this problem is quick and easy. Make sure the radiators are off then put the key (which you can purchase from any DIY shop) in the square valve at the top of the radiator. Hold a cloth underneath it and turn the key anti-clockwise. You should hear the air coming out and when the water starts to drip out it's time to turn the key clockwise and tighten. All done!
Banish the breeze in your house this winter by sealing gaps and cracks in your walls and foundation. Stop cold air sneaking in by buying foam and caulk to insulate your home. Expanding fillers are great for larger holes – once it's filled you can sand and paint it for a smooth finish - and around windows and doors try the silicone caulk. Your family will stay snug with a few nips and tucks here and there!
In terms of central heating, we often wonder wither it's best to keep this on low all the time or simply turn it on and blast it as and when we need it. Well, when it comes to the most cost and energy-efficient solution if you leave your heating on 24/7, you will end up loosing more fuel in a like for like situation, making this the more expensive option.
There's nothing worse than breaking down on a cold winter's eve in the frost and sleet with no idea what to do! So to avoid your car going to pot in the freezing climate, take note of these tips, courtesy of the AA.
"To stop the battery from dying, turn the heater fan down and switch the heated rear window off once windows are clear. If the car stands idle most of the weekend a regular overnight trickle charge is a good idea to give the battery a chance to revive.
Turn off non-essential electrical loads like lights, rear screen heater and wipers before trying to start the engine. Use the starter in short five-second bursts if the engine doesn't start quickly, leaving thirty seconds between attempts to allow the battery to recover.
"Be careful when it comes to tyres! We recommend at least 3mm of tread for winter motoring, and certainly no less than 2mm. Use a cigarette lighter to warm a key for a frozen lock.
Don't breathe on the lock, as the moisture will condense and freeze and lastly, gentle manoeuvres are the key to safe driving - stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow."
When on the roads, it's best to make sure there is also a safe distance between you and the car in front, in case they have to suddenly break and the road is covered in ice.
