Police Name Gorleston Couple Killed In Crash

By Charlotte Sullivan, 30th May 2017, 17:22

John and Sharon Cooper

Comments

A couple from Gorleston have been named by police as the two people killed in a crash in Scotland over the weekend.

58 year old John Cooper and Sharon Cooper, who was 56, died when their motorcycle was in a collision with a Landrover Freelander on Sunday.

 

 

It happened on the A76 at Sanquhar.

