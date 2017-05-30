Police Name Gorleston Couple Killed In Crash

Teen Charged Over Firearms Incident In Norwich
A 17-year-old has been charged following an armed incident in the city centre on Saturday 27 May 2017.
A couple from Gorleston have been named by police as the two people killed in a crash in Scotland over the weekend.
58 year old John Cooper and Sharon Cooper, who was 56, died when their motorcycle was in a collision with a Landrover Freelander on Sunday.
It happened on the A76 at Sanquhar.
Tributes have been paid to a man who died during an industrial incident at Besthorpe, near Attleborough, last Monday.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a young woman in Great Yarmouth.
Police are appealing for witnesses and asking communities to be vigilant after six burglaries in the west of the county.
