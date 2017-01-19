25 North East Schools Listed As Under Performing

19th January 2017, 09:45

25 North East schools have been named on a list of under-performing schools in the country.

The list has been put together by the Department for Education.

The North West has the highest proportion of pupils attending failing secondaries, with more than 1 in 8 (13.1%) of its young people being taught in schools that are considered not good enough.

At the other end of the scale, London has the lowest proportion of under-performing schools.

Schools are now judged against a new Progress 8 measure that looks at pupils' performance throughout secondary school and their results across eight GCSE qualifications.

The latest figures also reveal that Knowsley in the North West has the greatest proportion of schools that are under-performing, with all six of its secondary schools below the Government's new floor standard.

The latest Department for Education figures also show that three of the five local authorities with the greatest proportion of under-performing secondaries are in the North West: Knowsley, Oldham and Halton. The other two, Darlington and Newcastle-upon-Tyne, are in the North East.

Here is a full list of the 25 secondary schools in the North East found to be under-performing (defined as being below the Government's floor standard for 2016).

They are listed alphabetically, with the name of the school followed by location.



:: Berwick Academy Berwick-upon-Tweed

:: Academy 360 Sunderland

:: Apollo Studio Academy Peterlee

:: Ashington High School Ashington

:: Boldon School Boldon Colliery

:: Darlington School of Maths and Science Darlington

:: Discovery School Newcastle upon Tyne

:: East Durham College Peterlee

:: Haughton Academy Darlington

:: Hetton School Houghton le Spring

:: Heworth Grange Comprehensive School Gateshead

:: Hillsview Academy Middlesbrough

:: Manor Community Academy Hartlepool

:: Middlesbrough College Middlesbrough

:: NCG Newcastle-upon-Tyne

:: North Shore Academy Stockton-on-Tees

:: Red House Academy Sunderland

:: Saint Peter's Catholic Voluntary Academy Middlesbrough

:: South Shields Community School South Shields

:: St Aidan's Church of England Academy Darlington

:: St Patrick's Catholic College, A Voluntary Catholic Academy Stockton-on-Tees

:: Thomas Hepburn Community Academy Gateshead

:: Unity City Academy Middlesbrough

:: Walbottle Campus Newcastle-upon-Tyne

:: Wolstanton High Academy Newcastle

