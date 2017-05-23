4 From North East Missing After Manchester Bomb

The family of 4 people from the North East are appealing for them to get in contact after a suicide bomb at Manchester Arena.

Boyfriend and girlfriend 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford and 19-year-old Liam Curry from South Shields are among those missing after a bomb was detonated outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night. 19-year-old Courtney Boyle from Gateshead is also missing with her mother's partner Philip Tron.

22 people are confirmed dead, while another 59 are injured.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins form Greater Manchester Police confirmed it is being treated as a terrorist attack:

"We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe that while the attack last night was conducted by one man the priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network."

Northumbria Police has released this statement.

"We know our communities will be concerned following the tragic events in Manchester overnight which has seen 22 people killed and many more injured.

Our thoughts and condolences are with all those who have been affected.

The incident is being treated as terrorism by Greater Manchester Police.

The national threat level currently remains at 'severe' and there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to our communities in Northumbria.

Extra patrols will be on patrol, including armed officers, in high footfalls areas such as the city centres and around transport hubs as they have done since last year. Members of the public should not be concerned about the patrols, they are not in response to any specific threat but are there to reassure members of the public of the security measures we have in place to help protect them and keep them safe.

Neighbourhood officers and community engagement teams throughout the force will be speaking to local community groups to offer reassurance. We will be holding a meeting with local authorities and emergency services, this afternoon, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best, so that we can respond to the events in Manchester and provide an effective response for upcoming events in our own area.

Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police or by calling the Anti-Hotline on 0800 789 321 or visit www.gov.uk/ACT"

Emergency numbers have been set up for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home: 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

There will be a vigil this evening at 5pm at Grey's Monument in Newcastle City Centre.