86-Year-Old's Home Targeted By Burglars In Ferryhill

An 86-year-old woman has had her home in Ferryhill trashed by burglars.

She'd been out shopping, and on returning home she found someone had broken in - and caused chaos as they searched the property for valuables.

It happened West Chilton Terrace at some point between 9.30am and 11.30am yesterday (January 16).

The burglar made off with around £50 in cash.

Crime enquiry officer, Louise Coglan from Bishop Auckland CID said: “Understandably the victim has been left very upset by this incident and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“If anyone has any information at all, then please contact Durham Constabulary on 101 and ask for myself or quote reference number 129 of January 15.”