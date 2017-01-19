A Man's Died After a Crash in Newcastle

25 North East Schools Listed As Under Performing
It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday January 18th on Scotswood Road.
Police received a report of a collision between a red Ford Fiesta and a parked car on Scotswood Road. The car was found on its roof outside ADM Pressings at the junction with Paradise Yard.
Two men were taken to the RVI for treatment. 25-year-old Mark Jack Park from Newcastle died in hospital. The second man, also 25, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Motor Patrols Sergeant Mick Shield said:
"Although this happened late in the evening we still believe there would have been witnesses who could help with our investigation.
"It has happened on a well known road just outside Newcastle city centre and we need anyone who was in the area and may have seen the vehicle in the lead up to the collision to get in touch.
"All of our thoughts are currently with Mark's family who have to come to terms with the tragic aftermath of this collision and specialist officers will be supporting them at this difficult time.
"We need to establish why the Fiesta collided with the parked car and those who were in the area at the time may have vital information that could help our investigation."
Any witnesses, or anyone who may be able to help police, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 6 18/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
