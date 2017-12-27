Arrest Over North Shields Christmas 'Murder'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body at a house in North Shields on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to Tennyson Terrace on Monday where they found the body of 38 year old Jillian Grant, or York Road, Wallsend.

The force has not commented on reports an Army bomb disposal team was also called to the address, which was cordoned off in the afternoon.

Senior investigating officer, DCI Helen Anderson said:

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances around Jillian's death are ongoing and a 41 year old man remains under arrest in connection with the investigation.

~We believe those involved were known to each other.

Jillian's family are currently being supported by specialist liaison officers.

"Police will continue to have a visible presence in the area around the address to reassure anyone who has any concerns and to carry out their own enquiries."

"Police remain in the local area and if residents have any concerns they can speak to officers face to face or by contacting the North Shields neighbourhood police team on 101."