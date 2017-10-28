Arrests After Woman Knocked Down and Killed

28 October 2017, 08:08

Two people have been arrested after a woman was knocked down by a car in North Tyneside and died from her injuries.

Police were called to Coldstream Gardens in Wallsend at around 10.20am on Friday morning but upon arrival found that the driver and car had fled the scene.

Northumbria Police have now named the woman who died as Susan Fuller - a 63-year-old who lived in the local area.

Two people - a 24-year-old man - and a woman, 29, are in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson is leading the investigation into the collision and has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

She said:
"This was a shocking incident that took place in the middle of the day and has tragically resulted in the death of the pedestrian involved.

"Susan’s family are tonight having to come to terms with her death and specialist officers will continue to support them as they come to terms with what has happened.

"A full investigation has been launched into the collision this morning and we want anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

"Extra officers are in the area this evening to reassure the public and speak to anyone who has any concerns.

"If you did not see what happened, but believe you have information that could help police, then please get in touch as it may be vital to our investigation."

