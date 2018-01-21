Attempted Robbery In Newcastle

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Newcastle.

At about 5pm, Friday January 19, police were called to Northumberland Street outside Santander Bank after an attempted robbery on a G4S delivery driver.

No weapons were used during the incident and the offender left the scene empty handed.

Fortunately no-one was hurt and officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure the public and carry out enquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and are especially keen to trace a member of the public who intervened during the attempted robbery.