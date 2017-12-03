Body Found In Consett for Missing Woman

3 December 2017, 07:10

Police

Police say they've found a body in Consett in the search for a missing woman from Wallsend.

29 year old Hannah Baker-Smith, 29, was last seen at about 4pm on Friday.

The body of a woman was discovered near Consett earlier today.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Hannah’s family have been informed of the development.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: 

'Specially-trained officers have spoken to Hannah’s family to offer support at this very sad and difficult time.'

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

 

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill used wheelchair to dodge autograph hunters

Trump deflects attention amid questions over whether he knew ex-security adviser Michael Flynn lied to FBI

Pope Francis defends Rohingya silence on Myanmar trip

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News