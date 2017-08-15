Body Found Inside Burning Car in Houghton-Le-Spring

Children Hurt In Middlesbrough Football Violence
Children and a police officer were injured after violence broke out at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United's match
A body has been found inside a burning car in Houghton-le-Spring.
Firefighters were called to Success Road in Shiney Row at around 12.50 am this morning (15/8).
As they were putting out the fire, they found the body inside.
Police are currently treating the death as unexplained - and are currently carrying out enquiries to work out what happened.]
Extra officers are also on patrol in the area.
Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
