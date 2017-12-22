Bradley's Mum Fearing First Christmas Without Him

The mum of young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, whose cancer battle touched hearts around the world, has told Heart “everyday gets worse” ahead of her first Christmas without him.

The six-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham, lost his battle with neuroblastoma in July.



The campaign ‘Bradley’s Fight’, launched by his mum Gemma, brought donations from across the globe last year as well-wishers frantically tried to raise £700,000 to get him to America for potentially life-saving treatment.



However, in December – despite hitting the fundraising target - Bradley’s parents were told his cancer was terminal.



Gemma told Heart:

“Bradley will never ever be forgotten.”



“We’ve got everything in the house the same, we’ve still got the photos all over so we’re reminded of Bradley every day.”



“I still have chats with him as if he’s still here and as a family we’re trying to support each other the best we can.”



“It’s extremely difficult and every single day is getting worse in the lead up to Christmas.”



“Christmas was such a special time for us as a family.”



“I’m not coping too well, I’m going away with my husband and my oldest son, and we’re having a non-traditional Christmas this year.”









Bradley’s family, along with his beloved Sunderland AFC, have now launched the Bradley Lowery Foundation – using the money raised for him to improve the lives of other seriously ill children.



“Bradley for some reason got a lot of media attention but we have to understand there are a lot of other children in the UK, and the world, that need fund-raising and support.”



“I can sympathise with other families that are going through very similar situations.”



“I was lucky, I had loads of support, and I want to give that support to other people.”



“He’s left a huge hole and as a family we’re heartbroken that Bradley’s not here anymore.”



“The support we get from our local community and the nation is unbelievable.”