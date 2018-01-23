Britney Spears Announces Scarborough Concert

23 January 2018, 09:29

Britney Spears Tour 2011

Britney Spears is swapping Sin City for Scarbs - as part of her UK tour in August

She's taking her Piece Of Me show on the road after it wrapped in Las Vegas.

The pop princess ended her award-winning residency on New Year's Eve after a four-year stint at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

She has now announced a limited tour of the show, entitled Britney: Piece Of Me, in Europe - where she will perform in intimate venues to capture the feel of the Vegas production.

It will be the last time Britney will perform the show.

Spears will then head to Europe where she will perform at Brighton Pride on August 4. She will play a show at the O2 Arena in London on August 24.

Her date at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough is August the 17th.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday 27th January.

