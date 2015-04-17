Cleveland Police To Re-Examine Missing Middlesbrough Woman Case

Celveland Police have told Heart they'll launch a fresh review of the inquiry into Donna Keogh from Middlesbrough, who has now been missing for 17 years.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Spittal has called for the review saying:

"As the 17th anniversary of Donna's disappearance approaches, our thoughts remain with her family and friends who endure the ongoing agony of not know what happened to her.



I cannot begin to understand the pain and misery Donna's disappearance must have caused her family and those close to her but am sure that someone must know what has happened to her and I would appeal to them to examine their conscience and speak to the police so we can give the family some closure.



The case has always remained open and we have made numerous appeals over the years, but I am aware Donna's family had expressed displeasure and disappointment about the force's initial handling of some aspects of the case. I met personally with Donna's family this week and offered an apology on behalf of Cleveland Police which they have accepted.



Our focus is on finding out what happened to Donna and bringing to justice any person or people who harmed her."



Anyone with any information can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



