Consett Bobsleigh Captain's Real-Life Cool Runnings Situation

21 September 2017, 14:11

Mica McNeill Bobsleigh

An emergency fundraising campaign's started to make sure Britain's female bobsleigh team reach the Winter Olympics

Mica McNeill from Consett had high hopes of competing and Pyeongchang 2018 - but was horrified when she found out funding had been cut. 

She's launched a GoFundMe page - in the hope the generosity of the internet will send her to the Winter games.

On the post, she says: "My ambition is, and has always been, to compete at a Winter Olympic Games,"

"I have worked incredibly hard and made many sacrifices,"

"I have even bought my own bobsleigh so that I can achieve my dreams and due to circumstances out of my control, I’m now looking to raise the £30,000 so Team McNeill can represent GB this winter."

The team's received support from other bobsleigh teams across the world - including the USA women's team. 

Winter Olympic Skeleton champion Lizzie Yarnold has spoken out about it: 

 

