County Durham Rower Wins Invictus Games Silver

27 September 2017, 10:54

Ian Ronald

A former Royal Marine from County Durham, who spent seven months in a wheelchair after suffering a brain tumour, has won two medals at the Invictus Games.

Ian 'Roni' Ronald, originally from Chester-le-Street, has claimed silver and bronze in the indoor rowing in Toronto.

The 34-year-old was left temporarily paralysed and had to learn how to walk and talk again, after undergoing life-changing surgery ten years ago.

However, the long-term damage brought a premature end to his promising career in the Royal Marines.

Ian is competing in his first Invictus Games and is among 90 former military personnel representing the United Kingdom.

They were founded by Prince Harry in 2015 and see injured ex-servicemen and women from around the world compete in a range of events including athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting and swimming.

