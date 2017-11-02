Date Set For Cheryl's Charity In Newcastle

2 November 2017, 10:07

Cheryl Cole

A date has been set for the opening of a centre by Cheryl and The Prince's Trust to help disadvantaged young people.

The singer said the centre, which will open in her hometown of Newcastle, had been a dream of hers and will look to help 5,000 youngsters in the next three years.

It will open on February 20 and aim to help unemployed young people across the North East by connecting them with training and jobs.

Cheryl said: "It seems like a lifetime since I started talking about opening a centre in Newcastle with The Prince's Trust. I cannot believe the dream is finally real.

"Getting to this stage hasn't been easy but we did it. I want to thank every single person and company that has helped me reach this milestone.

"Without all the support and help along the way I would never have been able to get here. My heart if so full of pride, love and hope."

Nick Stace, CEO of The Prince's Trust, said: "We are very grateful to Cheryl and proud of all that she has done to support The Prince's Trust.

"The new centre will enable us to support over 5,000 young people in the next three years and grow delivery of all our programmes. It's a huge achievement and we look forward to celebrating, when we officially open the centre in February."

