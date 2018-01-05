"Enhanced Policing Plan" For Newcastle V Luton

5 January 2018, 11:44

St James Park

Northumbria Police has put an "enhanced policing plan" in place for Newcastle's FA Cup tie against Luton Town, who plan to bring 7,500 visiting fans.

The sides meet at St James' Park in the third round of the competition on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

Chief Inspector Jamie Pitt said:
"We are delighted to be involved in the policing of a good old fashion 3pm FA Cup third round game and are expecting an excellent atmosphere this weekend."

"Luton Town fans will be travelling in large numbers so it is appropriate and proportionate for us to put a policing operation in place to minimise any disruption to the city."

"We will be working closely with the football club, the local authority and the British Transport Police to make sure we can enjoy the atmosphere and tradition of the FA Cup third round weekend."

"However if anyone does have any concerns, whether you are a visitor to the city or a football fan, then please do stop our officers and say hello."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to serve three-match touchline ban after admitting misconduct charge

Headhunting queen Hall to abdicate after US takeover deal

Antonio Conte hits back at 'senile' Jose Mourinho comments

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News