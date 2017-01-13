Family Home Ransacked in County Durham

Latest North East School Closures & Travel Info
A family home's been broken into and badly vandalised in County Durham.
It happened on Tuesday 10th January in Coxhoe, when the couple and their three children had gone out for the day.
Paint, shampoo and cleaning products were thrown all over the walls, floors and furniture. Drawers and cupboards had also been ransacked.
Police say the suspects had also put bleach in the kettle, which could have proved extremely dangerous if anyone had made a hot drink.
The couple, who do not wish to be identified said; "We just do not understand why anyone would go to such lengths to vandalise our family home. How do you begin to explain this to our children."
DC Nigel Dowd said; “The interior has been completely vandalised and in 20 years of policing I have never seen anything like this,” said Det Con Nigel Dowd. At this stage we have no clear motive and would urge anyone in the area of Petterson Dale, who might have seen or heard anything suspicious on Tuesday to contact us.”
You can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, 0800 555111 if you have information which may help the police investigation.
