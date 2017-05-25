Gateshead Pair Confirmed Dead Following Manchester Attack

Tributes have been paid to a Gateshead teenager and her mother's partner, who died in the Manchester Suicide Bombing

Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32, were unaccounted for more than 24 hours after the attack.

In a statement from Greater Manchester Police - Courtney's mother, Deborah paid tribute to her daughter and partner.

She said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter,

"You were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved and my gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Courtney's boyfriend said: "My Courtney was an adventurer, a precious & joyous soul. She made people feel loved and feel safe.

"She was a soulmate, a friend, a daughter and a sister,"



"No one had what that lass had, she was like no other,"



"And she was on a path to fulfilment, and was happy when she passed,"



"Nobody has ever made me as happy as her and I'm the person I am today because of her."

Philip's parents said: "Our most amazing son, partner, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin, Philip Tron, sadly passed away on the 22nd May 2017,"

"Philip was such a fun loving, energetic soul, he would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile."