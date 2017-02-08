Gateshead 'Killer Clown' Sentenced

North East Nurseries Under Pressure To Deliver Free Childcare
More than 50% of councils say they don't know if they have have enough places to offer 30 free hours of childcare a week
A Gateshead teenager, who dressed up as a so-called killer clown and threatened a pregnant woman with an axe, has been sentenced.
18 year old Michael March, is thought to be the first person imprisoned following the craze that swept across the UK.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he terrified a couple walking past him after banging the foot long axe on the floor in South Shields just after 9pm.
The woman, who was 22 weeks pregnant, threw a brick at him in an attempt to defend herself before he ran off.
Jailing him for six months, Judge Jamie Hill QC said:
"Brandishing an axe and threatening people in the street is serious whatever the context.''
An 18-year-old woman has been raped by a man who offered her a lift in Morpeth, in the early hours of Saturday
A man's been jailed for 33 years for murdering a Hartlepool pensioner, before setting fire to her home to hide the evidence
Detectives investigating allegations of historic sexual and physical abuse at Medomsley have identified 32 suspects
