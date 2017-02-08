Gateshead 'Killer Clown' Sentenced

8th February 2017, 13:07

MIchael March Killer Clown Gateshead

Comments

A Gateshead teenager, who dressed up as a so-called killer clown and threatened a pregnant woman with an axe, has been sentenced.

 

18 year old Michael March, is thought to be the first person imprisoned following the craze that swept across the UK.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he terrified a couple walking past him after banging the foot long axe on the floor in South Shields just after 9pm.

The woman, who was 22 weeks pregnant, threw a brick at him in an attempt to defend herself before he ran off.

Jailing him for six months, Judge Jamie Hill QC said:
"Brandishing an axe and threatening people in the street is serious whatever the context.''

 

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: The Valentines Quiz

1pm - 3pm

Watch heart TV

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter