Great North Run 2018 Entry Ballot Opens

The general entry ballot for the 2018 Great North Run, is now open - with claims this year's half-marathon will be an extra special one.

This year's event, on Sunday 9th September, will form part of the finale to the Great Exhibition of the North - and is being described as the "centrepiece" of it's closing weekend.

If you're not sure you can manage 13.1 miles - last year saw a record amount of finishers, with 43,127 runners of all abilities crossing the finish line in South Shields.

It also helped to raise £18.6m for good causes - although running for charity isn't a necessity if you want to do it for fun.

To register for the ballot prospective applicants should visit www.greatrun.org/north. The ballot will close at midday on Monday, 5 February with all applicants being notified by email no later than Friday 9 February.