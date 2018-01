Men Warned Too Much Ibuprofen Can Affect Fertility

A study involving Newcastle University scientists has found taking too much ibuprofen can cause reproductive problems in men

The study found long-term use of the over-the-counter painkiller resulted in compensated hypogonadism, a condition prevalent among elderly men and associated with reproductive and physical disorders.

Researchers based their findings on a six-week clinical experiment of 31 male participants, aged between 18 and 35.

The good news the study suggests damage can be reversed.

Professor Allan Pacey, professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield, said: "The results suggest that long-term use (several weeks) of ibuprofen can affect the production of the male hormone by the testicles.

"The authors speculate that this could have health implications for such men, given the known links between the disruption of such hormones and cardiovascular disease, diabetes and infertility.

"However, this is currently speculative.

"So, for the time being, I would urge men who need to take ibuprofen to continue to do so.

"However, it is recommended that if men (or women) need to take it for more than three days consecutively then they should first consult their family doctor."

The research was carried out by David Mobjerg Kristensen, from the University of Copenhagen, and other authors.