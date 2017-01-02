Illegal Rave in Newcastle Shut Down

North East Recognised In New Year Honours
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird is being made a Dame for services to Women and Equality
Police have shut down an illegal rave that saw around 200 people ringing in 2017 in an old lift shaft.
Northumbria Police said officers dispersed the crowd after forcing their way into the Tyne Bridge lift shaft at Lombard Street on The Quayside, Newcastle, shortly before 2am.
Sound equipment had been illegally connected to the electricity supply and partygoers were promptly cleared out after police arrived.
One witness told the Newcastle Chronicle officers used a circular saw to cut through a metal vault door and enter the rave, having already smashed through a wooden barrier.
The organisers of the event are still unknown. Police have said three men in a white van were seen taking equipment into the tower on Friday and Saturday evening.
The Tyne Bridge was opened in October 1928 and links Newcastle and Gateshead.
Lions cubs at a safari park have been given a festive treat - Christmas trees covered in meat and spices.
Police say thieves 'cut through a wall' in an empty shop in Jesmond to get their hands on the cash
A 51-year-old had to have stitches, after a man fired a pellet at her in Benwell.
