Illegal Rave in Newcastle Shut Down

2nd January 2017, 11:24

The Tyne Bridge

Comments

Police have shut down an illegal rave that saw around 200 people ringing in 2017 in an old lift shaft.

Northumbria Police said officers dispersed the crowd after forcing their way into the Tyne Bridge lift shaft at Lombard Street on The Quayside, Newcastle, shortly before 2am.

Sound equipment had been illegally connected to the electricity supply and partygoers were promptly cleared out after police arrived.

One witness told the Newcastle Chronicle officers used a circular saw to cut through a metal vault door and enter the rave, having already smashed through a wooden barrier.

The organisers of the event are still unknown. Police have said three men in a white van were seen taking equipment into the tower on Friday and Saturday evening.

The Tyne Bridge was opened in October 1928 and links Newcastle and Gateshead.

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: More Music Variety

4am - 6am

Watch heart TV

  • Will Smith Men In Black

    Now

    iTunes

  • Kylie Minogue Can't Get You Out Of My Head

    04:04

    iTunes

  • Backstreet Boys As Long As You Love Me

    04:00

    iTunes

  • Wet Wet Wet Love Is All Around

    03:56

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter