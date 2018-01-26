Man Jailed For Guisborough Spade Attack On Teen Biker

26 January 2018, 13:31

Sonny Stephenson & Matthew Buckworth

A dad-of-two has been jailed for six years - for throwing a spade at a teenage motorcyclist in Guisborough

Sonny Stephenson, 17, had been noisily riding round Guisborough, when he and his 15-year-old pillion passenger were knocked off the 600cc stolen motorbike.

Matthew Buckworth, 34, threw a spade at the pair, hitting Sonny in the head causing him to slump over the handlebars before the bike crashed.

Described as a hard-working family man, Buckworth denied murder at a previous hearing but admitted manslaughter.

Sentencing at Teesside Crown Court, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC said Buckworth was under "some degree of provocation" on the evening of August 27 as residents had put up with noisy bikers over previous weeks.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tim Cahill flies into London to discuss Millwall return

Boos as Donald Trump attacks 'fake' media during Davos speech

Antonio Conte 'happy' at Chelsea transfer policy after reports of frustration

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News