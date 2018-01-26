Man Jailed For Guisborough Spade Attack On Teen Biker

A dad-of-two has been jailed for six years - for throwing a spade at a teenage motorcyclist in Guisborough

Sonny Stephenson, 17, had been noisily riding round Guisborough, when he and his 15-year-old pillion passenger were knocked off the 600cc stolen motorbike.

Matthew Buckworth, 34, threw a spade at the pair, hitting Sonny in the head causing him to slump over the handlebars before the bike crashed.

Described as a hard-working family man, Buckworth denied murder at a previous hearing but admitted manslaughter.

Sentencing at Teesside Crown Court, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC said Buckworth was under "some degree of provocation" on the evening of August 27 as residents had put up with noisy bikers over previous weeks.