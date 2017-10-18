Magic Weekend To Return To Newcastle In 2018

It's been confirmed Super League's Magic Weekend will be held in Newcastle for a fourth successive year in 2018.

Newcastle, which has drawn the three highest aggregate attendances in the 11 years of the Magic Weekend, is thought to have fought off competition from Coventry, London and Manchester to retain the event, which began at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2007 and has also been held at Murrayfield and the Etihad Stadium.

Super League general manager Mark Foster said: "We are delighted to be bringing the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for a fourth year.

"We had a number of other cities bid to host what is a fantastic event but Newcastle is a great venue for us. The city has made us feel incredibly welcome over the last three years and we know our fans love to come to Newcastle for the weekend."

Lee Charnley, Newcastle United's managing director, said: "We're very proud to have hosted the Dacia Magic Weekend for the last three years and as excited as always to be hosting this magnificent sporting event once again in 2018.

"As everyone who's attended in previous years will know, it's a fantastic weekend of rugby which has consistently welcomed sell-out crowds and has become of the 'jewels in the crown' in Newcastle's annual sporting calendar.

"We're delighted that the Super League continue to recognise the quality of the venue, facilities and support we provide at St James' Park, as well as the great working relationship we have developed with the Super League and our partners across the city in playing host to such a fantastic event."