Arrests Over Darlington Cashpoint Explosion

15 February 2018, 12:29

Police

Two men have been arrested in connection with a cash machine explosion in Darlington.

The 34-year-old, from the Bradford area, was arrested in Leeds on Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody in Darlington.

A second man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is a 33-year-old man, also from the Bradford area. He was arrested in Darlington this afternoon and remains in police custody.

The blast took place at a cash machine outside the Heron Foods store in Cockerton Green, Darlington, at 1.40am on Wednesday.

It followed a similar explosion which obliterated an ATM outside a Matalan in Darlington in October.

Durham Police believe the suspects in the latest raid filled the free-standing machine with gas, ignited it and then made off with a five-figure sum of cash.

