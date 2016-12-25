Man Charged Over Deliberately Infecting Men With HIV

Gazza In Hospital After Hotel Disturbance
It's understood 49-year-old Newcastle legend, Paul Gascoinge was left with a head injury during an assault.
Police investigating allegations that men were deliberately infected with HIV have charged a man, who was arrested in Wallsend.
26 year old Daryll Rowe, and of no fixed address was arrested in Brighton earlier this year.
He failed to answer bail on Friday, November 18.
He was arrested in Wallsend, North Tyneside by Northumbria on Friday, December 23rd, after joint working by Northumbria Police, Police Scotland and Sussex Police.
He has now been charged with eight counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Anyone who thinks they may have had a sexual encounter with this man is urged to come forward and anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their local sexual health services.
Rowe has been remanded in custody to appear in Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.
Northumbria Police are asking for anyone who has been in contact with Rowe in our region, or has any information that may be useful to police, to contact officers on 101 and quote reference number 437 of 23/12/16.
A couple have appeared in court charged with the Christmas Eve murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed in a club in Cramlington
A driver has died after his car was found on its roof on a causeway leading up to St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay
Nick Dunn, along with five other Brits, says he's wrongly been prosecuted for weapons offences and is innocent
