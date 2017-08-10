Man Critical After Alleged Stabbing In Horden

A man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found with life threatening injuries in Horden.

Police were called to Warren Square, near to Geordies Pizza, at 6.52pm yesterday.

The man had been stabbed several times and was given CPR by bystanders, two off-duty nurses and police before ambulance and air ambulance arrived and carried out advanced medical treatment.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Durham Police said enquiries are ongoing and there will be a continued police presence around Horden today.