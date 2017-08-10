Man Critical After Alleged Stabbing In Horden

10th August 2017, 10:44

police tape

Comments

A man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found with life threatening injuries in Horden.

Police were called to Warren Square, near to Geordies Pizza, at 6.52pm yesterday.

The man had been stabbed several times and was given CPR by bystanders, two off-duty nurses and police before ambulance and air ambulance arrived and carried out advanced medical treatment.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Durham Police said enquiries are ongoing and there will be a continued police presence around Horden today.

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter