Man Found In Van In Northumberland With No Memory Of How He Got There

3rd January 2017, 06:11

Police are trying to work out how a man ended up in a van in Northumberland - with no memory of how he got there.

Police generic

Comments

Police were informed yesterday (January 2nd) that a man had been found in the back of a van in West Woodburn between Hexham and Bellingham. The 29-year-old was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The man does not have any recollection of how he came to be in Northumberland and police are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened. 

It is believed the van, a purple Mercedes Vito 109 CDI Compact panel van, registration NJ54VFB, was parked at the site sometime between 2am and 7.30am that morning.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the van either parked in West Woodburn or earlier in the day.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 588 020117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Heart's Feel Good 50

1am - 4am

Watch heart TV

  • Destiny's Child Survivor

    02:44

    iTunes

  • Jess Glynne Don't Be So Hard On Yourself

    02:38

    iTunes

  • Daft Punk Get Lucky ft. Pharrell Williams

    02:35

    iTunes

  • Katy Perry Firework

    02:32

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter