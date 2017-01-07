Man Armed With 'Stun Gun' Holds Up Sunderland Petrol Station

UPDATE: Man Found In Van In Northumberland With No Memory Of How He Got There
A man was discovered in a Mercedes Vito, with no memory of how he ended up in Northumberland, or indeed the van.
A masked man, armed with a "stun gun type weapon" has stolen cash and cigarettes from a petrol station in Sunderland.
It happened around 3am on Friday, January 6th, when he entered the Barnes Esso service station armed with a stun gun type weapon.
He threatened the cashier and demanded they handed over cash and cigarettes before fleeing.
The man is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, wearing all dark clothing and a balaclava and spoke with a local accent.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are keen to speak to the driver of a metallic / silver Peugeot 206 cc that was parked on the forecourt at the time of the incident and who left without buying anything.
A man also came into the store around 20 minutes before the attack and left without buying anything.
Officers are appealing for the driver of the Peugeot and the man to come forward and contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 97 06/01/17.
A man was discovered in a Mercedes Vito, with no memory of how he ended up in Northumberland, or indeed the van.
A study by Newcastle University experts found the cost of treating dental complaints at A&E could be 10X government estimates
Figures show more than 90 per cent of the 41 thousand flights arrived and departed from Newcastle on time in 2016.
National College for Teaching and Leadership says 900 people in our region showed their interest in January 2016
11pm - 1am
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments