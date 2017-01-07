Man Armed With 'Stun Gun' Holds Up Sunderland Petrol Station

7th January 2017, 07:06

A masked man, armed with a "stun gun type weapon" has stolen cash and cigarettes from a petrol station in Sunderland.

Barnes Esso Garage, Sunderland

Comments

It happened around 3am on Friday, January 6th, when he entered the Barnes Esso service station armed with a stun gun type weapon.

He threatened the cashier and demanded they handed over cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

The man is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, wearing all dark clothing and a balaclava and spoke with a local accent.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are keen to speak to the driver of a metallic / silver Peugeot 206 cc that was parked on the forecourt at the time of the incident and who left without buying anything.

A man also came into the store around 20 minutes before the attack and left without buying anything.

Officers are appealing for the driver of the Peugeot and the man to come forward and contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 97 06/01/17.

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 26 Greatest Movie Songs

11pm - 1am

Watch heart TV

  • Sugababes Too Lost In You

    23:02

    iTunes

  • Cher The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)

    23:00

    iTunes

  • Wamdue Project King of My Castle

    22:56

    iTunes

  • Lou Bega Mambo No. 5

    22:52

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter