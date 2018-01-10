Middlesbrough Council Seek Views On Council Tax Rise

10 January 2018, 09:57

Council tax bill

Middlesbrough Council are considering another 1% rise in council tax - and want your views.

A special meeting of the council's executive is taking place tomorrow to discuss it.

The council is consulting on proposals to save £5.8m from its budget - which included a council tax rise of 1.99%.

But in December, the Government said councils could push that amount up by a further 1%. 

It comes as a new National Pay Award offer means £2.1m in extra costs for Middlesbrough Council at a time when it's budget from central Government has been cut by £3.6m.  

Councillor Nicky Walker, Middlesbrough Council’s Executive Member for Finance and Governance, said: “Unfortunately this rise appears unavoidable if we are to deliver the services people need, while continuing to transform Middlesbrough as a focal point of regeneration and ambition."

To take part in Middlesbrough Council’s budget consultation, visit www.middlesbrough.gov.uk/budget 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natwest text

Warning Over Text Message Scam

Police generic

Police Probe Stockton Trafficking

Anthony Joshua's British battle with Tyson Fury can be made this year, says Eddie Hearn

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News