Murder Investigation After Body Found In Gateshead Wheelie Bin

A Chester-le-Street mum, who's been deported to Singapore despite living here for 30 years, says she was treated like 'a terrorist'
Detectives in Gateshead have launched a murder investigation after the discovery a man's body in a wheelie bin
At around 3pm on Wednesday (March 1) afternoon police received a report of a possible body in a back lane in Northbourne Street, near Mount Pleasant.
Officers who went to the scene found the body of a man in a wheelie bin.
He has now been identified as Craig Eade, 23, of Gateshead, and specialist officers are supporting his family.
Following a post-mortem examination, Craig's death is being treated as murder.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested.
Anyone with any information that may help police should contact police on 101 quoting log 594 01/03/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Three people have been arrested in raids in Stockton-on-Tees, targeting the supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis
A charity is warning 7 in 10 families in the North East can't afford new-build properties being built
A watchdog says Durham Constabulary are the only force in England and Wales who are 'outstanding'
