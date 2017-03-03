Murder Investigation After Body Found In Gateshead Wheelie Bin

Detectives in Gateshead have launched a murder investigation after the discovery a man's body in a wheelie bin

At around 3pm on Wednesday (March 1) afternoon police received a report of a possible body in a back lane in Northbourne Street, near Mount Pleasant.



Officers who went to the scene found the body of a man in a wheelie bin.



He has now been identified as Craig Eade, 23, of Gateshead, and specialist officers are supporting his family.

Following a post-mortem examination, Craig's death is being treated as murder.



A 36-year-old man has been arrested.



Anyone with any information that may help police should contact police on 101 quoting log 594 01/03/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.