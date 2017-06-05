Former Newcastle United midfielder Chieck Tiote's died of a heart attack during training with his new club Beijing Enterprises.

The 30 year old spent 7 years on Tyneside.



He left the club in February last year to play for the Chinese side.



Tioté scored his first, and only goal for the club against Arsenal on the 5th of February 2011 - when his late equaliser saw the Mags draw 4-4 after being 4-0 down at half time



After two seasons at Newcastle Tioté picked up twenty-five yellow cards from fifty league games - the equivalent of one yellow card every two games.



He only received one sending off, against Sunderland in the Wear-Tyne deby on 21st October 2012, for a late challenge on Steven Fletcher.

Tioté made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United, and captained the side in the 2013/14 season.