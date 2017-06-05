Former Newcastle United Midfielder Chieck Tiote Dies Of Heart Attack

Four People Taken Ill In Newcastle
Police in Newcastle are warning about the dangers of taking illegal drugs after four people were taken to hospital last night
Former Newcastle United midfielder Chieck Tiote's died of a heart attack during training with his new club Beijing Enterprises.
The 30 year old spent 7 years on Tyneside.
He left the club in February last year to play for the Chinese side.
Tioté scored his first, and only goal for the club against Arsenal on the 5th of February 2011 - when his late equaliser saw the Mags draw 4-4 after being 4-0 down at half time
After two seasons at Newcastle Tioté picked up twenty-five yellow cards from fifty league games - the equivalent of one yellow card every two games.
He only received one sending off, against Sunderland in the Wear-Tyne deby on 21st October 2012, for a late challenge on Steven Fletcher.
Tioté made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United, and captained the side in the 2013/14 season.
Police in Newcastle are warning about the dangers of taking illegal drugs after four people were taken to hospital last night
All 27 major trauma centres in England have been told to prepare staff for a potential terrorist attack ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend
Police have confirmed the deaths of Courtney Boyle, 19, and her mother's partner Philip Tron, 32 in Monday's attack
A teenage couple killed in the Manchester Arena bombing "wanted to be together forever and now they are''
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments