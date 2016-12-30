Newcastle Woman Shot In The Chin With Air Weapon

North East Recognised In New Year Honours
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird is being made a Dame for services to Women and Equality
A woman's been left with a small cut on her chin, which needed stitches, after she was shot with an air gun in Newcastle.
It happened on Barnesbury Road in Benwell at 9.40pm, on Thursday, December 22. A 51-year-old woman pedestrian was walking along the road when an unknown man ran passed her, chased by a second man.
The second man, who was in the rear lane between Ellesmere Road and Farndale Road then shot, what is believed to be an airweapon, in the direction of the first man.
The woman pedestrian was hit in the chin with a pellet, causing a small cut. The second man then turned round and went back into the rear lane.
The woman was shocked by the incident and required stitches at the RVI for her injury.
Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.
Anyone with information, and anyone who knows who the two men are, should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1091 of 22/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird is being made a Dame for services to Women and Equality
Lions cubs at a safari park have been given a festive treat - Christmas trees covered in meat and spices.
Police say thieves 'cut through a wall' in an empty shop in Jesmond to get their hands on the cash
Police say a man had food thrown at him, as he walked down Scrogg Road.
6pm - 6:30pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments