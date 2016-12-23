North East Medics Set For Busiest Night Of Year

Ashington Man To Spend Christmas In Indian Jail
Nick Dunn, along with five other Brits, says he's wrongly been prosecuted for weapons offences and is innocent
North East paramedics are expecting their busiest night of the year, with an anticipated rise in alcohol-related calls due to 'Black Eye Friday' celebrations.
The North East Ambulance Service took 3,300 emergency calls over the same weekend last year, which was a 10% rise on the week prior.
Earlier this year, Public Health England revealed the North East was the only region to see a fall in alcohol-related hospital admissions.
However, medics are urging party-goers out tonight to take care and only call an ambulance if it's a serious emergency.
Karen Gardner, a paramedic at the North East Ambulance Service, said:
"If someone rings for an ambulance and it's not needed or for an emergency it takes it away from someone who could be really poorly."
"We're not an infinite resource, we do have limits like everything else."
"We get people who fall down and are actually so drunk they can't get home."
"From a paramedic's perspective to be diverted from a case, which could be a poorly child, and then find it's alcohol related can be very frustrating."
Nick Dunn, along with five other Brits, says he's wrongly been prosecuted for weapons offences and is innocent
The mum of Mark Shaw is urging people with information to tell police
A teenager has now been charged with Mark Shaw's murder.
Campaigners have lost their landmark High Court challenge against one of the first planning applications to carry out fracking in North Yorkshire
9:30am - 11am
Wham! Last Christmas
09:34
Robbie Williams Heart Live with Robbie Williams Part 2
09:15
Robbie Williams Heart Live with Robbie Williams Part 1
09:01
Lady Antebellum A Holly Jolly Christmas
08:58
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments