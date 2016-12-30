North East Recognised In New Year Honours

People across the North East are once again being recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird is being made a Dame for services to Women and Equality.



She said:

"I am particularly pleased that the award specifically refers to services to the cause of women and equality, recognising that gender equality is desirable for the country and for everyone in it."



"There have been great advances but there is still more to do."



After being elected as Northumbria's PCC in 2012, Ms Baird has put ending violence against women and girls at the top of her agenda.



She added:



"I feel truly proud to receive this honour, and see it as giving the cause of equality a boost."

"I would like to thank all the many people who have supported, helped and encouraged me over the years."



"We must continue to work together to achieve the equality we are fighting for."



Newcastle Eagles coach Fabulous Flournoy has become a MBE, for services to British Basketball and the community in the North East.



He has led the club to six BBL titles in nine years.



Sunderland Paralympian Matt Wylie is being made an MBE, after winning gold in the pool in Rio.



Other unsung heroes to be recognised for their work in the North East are:



CBE

William Graeme Wallace. Director. DWP Operations Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Pensioners and Welfare Reform. (Ashington, Northumberland)

OBE

Stuart John Cornwell. Chair. A Way Out and Chair, Spurgeons Child Care and Chair of the Advisory Panel, Safe Families for Children. For services to Children and Families. (Stockton on Tees, Durham)

Ian Norman Dodds. Senior Policy Adviser. Cabinet Office. For services to Civil Society and Community Action in the North East of England. (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Mary Elizabeth Dunning. Formerly Governor. Tyne Metropolitan College. For services to Further and Higher Education and the Community in the North-East of England. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Simon Webster Frith. Tovey Professor of Music. University of Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education and Popular Music. (Hexham, Northumberland)

Naseem Aslam Khan. Managing director. Jennings Motor Group. For services to the Economy and charity. (Stockton on Tees, Durham)

Keith Loraine. Chief executive. Isos Housing Group. For services to Housing and the community in North East England. (Corbridge, Northumberland)

Mrs Philomena Margaret Marshall. Education director and Trustee, Laidlaw Schools Trust and lately Executive Principal, Excelsior Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. For services to Education

Peter William Rowley. For services to Sports Administration. (Darlington, Durham)

Mrs Ailsa Margaret Rutter. Director, FRESH Smokefree North East. For services to Tobacco Control. (Tyne and Wear)

Bruce Stewart Shepherd. Managing director. Shepherd Offshore. For services to the Economy and Skills in the Offshore Sector. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

MBE

George Robert Arckless. For services to the community in Northumberland. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Mrs Tracey Booth. Chair of Governors, Churchill Community College, Wallsend, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. (Wallsend, Tyne and Wear)

Mrs Jacqueline Gent. Headteacher, Bishop Barrington School. For services to Education and the community in County Durham. (Crook, Durham)

Christopher Denys Matthews. For voluntary service to the community particularly Young People in Tyneside. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Walter Ivor Pattison. For services to Disabled People in North East England. (Middlesbrough, Teesside)

Ms Joanna May Smith. Deputy director for Prisons. North East England Samaritans. For services to Offender Support. (Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Edwin Charles Stanbridge. Assistant Officer. HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Customer Service and the community in County Durham.

Dr Antony David Trapp, DL. For services to the Engineering and Energy Industries. (Stocksfield, Northumberland)

Richard Hamlyn Tucker. Founder and director. AAA Property Services. For services to Business Skills and the community in North East England.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

Mrs Muriel Olive Harris. For voluntary service to the community in Northumberland. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Professor Peter Andrew Heasman. Volunteer Member. NHS Research Ethics Committees. For services to Providing Ethical Review and Support to Researchers. (Shotley Bridge, Durham)

Mrs Mabel Louise McGurk. For services to Terminally Ill Patients and the community in Middlesbrough. Teesside.

Mrs Hazel Margery Whitehead. For services to the community in Ingleton. County Durham. (Darlington, Durham)

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

Alex Bennett. Formerly chief Fire Officer. Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.





