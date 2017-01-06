North East Study Finds Dental Complaints Costing NHS Millions

UPDATE: Man Found In Van In Northumberland With No Memory Of How He Got There
A man was discovered in a Mercedes Vito, with no memory of how he ended up in Northumberland, or indeed the van.
A study by experts at Newcastle University has found the cost of treating dental patients at A&E departments could be £18m annually.
That's ten times Official Government estimates.
Newcastle University’s Centre for Oral Health Research three year study of patients attending Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s A&E department, found that patients attending A&E with dental problems are approaching 1% (0.7%) of all attendances.
Over half of the attendances identified related to toothache.
The BDA has now estimated that systematic under-reporting could conservatively place dental attendees at closer to 135,000 patients per year at an annual cost of nearly £18 million - with over 95,000 cases of toothache coming in at £12.5 million.
The BDA recently estimated that 600,000 patients a year are seeking treatment from GPs, who like A&E medics are not equipped to treat dental pain.
Dr Justin Durham, an Honorary Consultant at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:
“If you experience toothache without significant other symptoms, then heading to a hospital’s A&E department isn’t necessarily the best option,"
“Ensuring that patients are treated in the right place, at the right time, by the right team is essential for both the patient and the wider public, not just to ensure appropriate diagnosis and treatment but also reduce unnecessary care, and personal costs."
A man was discovered in a Mercedes Vito, with no memory of how he ended up in Northumberland, or indeed the van.
Figures show more than 90 per cent of the 41 thousand flights arrived and departed from Newcastle on time in 2016.
National College for Teaching and Leadership says 900 people in our region showed their interest in January 2016
Adrian Lee was last seen leaving his home in Oxclose, but his car has since been spotted on the Forth Bridge near Edinburgh
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments