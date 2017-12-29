North East Unsung Heroes Get New Year Honours

Unsung heroes from across the North East have been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours

A number of famous faces always make the list, but what about the lesser-known stars from our region who go that extra mile to make a difference in their profession or local community.

Here is the full list of North East people recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours:

CBE

Ms Josephine Catherine Boaden. Chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium. For services to Housing Providers in the North of England. (Gateshead)

Ms Judith Doyle. Principal and chief executive officer, Gateshead College. For services to Education and Skills in the North East. (Gateshead)

Nigel John Mills. Co-founder and chairman, The Lakes Distillery. For services to Entrepreneurship in the North East and Cumbria. (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Mrs Norma Redfearn. For public and community service in Tyneside. (North Shields)

Ms Amanda Skelton. Chief executive, Redcar and Cleveland Council. For services to the Redcar and Tees Valley Economy (Redcar)

Dr Lindsey Janet Whiterod, OBE. Chief executive, South Tyneside College. For services to Education and the community in South Tyneside.

Nick Gerard Peter Whitfield. Chief executive, Achieving for Children and Children's Services and lately commissioner. For services to Children (Sunderland)

OBE

Matthew Boyle. President and chief executive, Sevcon. For services to Engineering and Skills. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

John Neil Buxton. General manager, Association of Community Rail Partnerships. For services to Local and Rural Railways. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Mrs Zoe Elizabeth Carr. Chief executive officer, WISE Academies Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Mrs Judith Ann Hay. Assistant director for Children and Families, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Child Protection in North Yorkshire

Dr Stanley Derek Higgins. Formerly chief executive, North East Process Industry Cluster. For services to the Chemical Process Industry. (Yarm)

Gary Ridley. Assistant chief officer, Durham Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Tyne and Wear)

John Strother Shallcross. For voluntary services to Young People and Youth Clubs in the North East. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

MBE

Mrs Anne Ellen (Annie) Barr. Founder, Annie Barr Associates. For services to Exports in Healthcare. (Prudhoe, Northumberlan

Michael Burgess. For services to Disadvantaged Young People in North Tyneside. (Witton Gilbert, Durham)

David Richard Beveridge Burn. For services to the magistracy and the community in Hexham Northumberland.

Mrs Nicola Clark. Tax professional manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Business and the community in the North East. (Tyne and Wear)

Jeffrey Alan Coates. Social Worker and Member, Adoption Support Expert Advisory Group. For services to Children. (Cramlington, Northumberland)

Mrs Julie Dixon. For services to the community in Northumberland.

John Alfred Eltringham. Chairman of trustees, South Shields Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

William David Fleetwood. For services to the community in the North East of England.

Edward Gatenby. Head of Residence and Services, HM Prison Durham. For services to HM Prison Service. (Chester-Le-Street, Durham)

Ian Richard Harris. Honorary Trustee, Citizens Advice Bureau. For services to the Citizens Advice Bureau in Newcastle upon Tyne. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Hedley George Heron. For services to charity and the community in Northumberland. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Mrs Michele Hodgson. Formerly Chair, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Authority. For services to Fire and Rescue. (Stanley, Durham)

Mrs Shirley Kankowski. Project manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to State Pension Reform. (Ashington, Northumberland)

Mrs Dorothy Harriet Keane. Clinical Lead, E-Learning for Healthcare Image Interpretation Project, Society of Radiographers. For services to Radiography. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

James Jamieson Lyon. Forest management director, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry and to Conservation in the North East.

Mrs Stefa Janita McManners. For services to the community in County Durham. (Bishop Auckland, Durham)

Mrs Dorothy Anne Rand. For services to local government and the community in Durham.

Christine Elizabeth Robson. Watch manager, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service and the community in County Durham. (Stanley, Durham)

Dr Nicholas Andrew Nesbitt Rowe. Director of Converge, York St John University. For services to people with mental ill-health in Yorkshire and the North East

Mrs Patricia Anne Shore. For services to the community in Harrogate. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Mrs Barbara Ann Woodward-Carlton. Chair, University of Bradford Panel for Dementia Research. For services to Patient and Public Involvement in Furthering Dementia Research. (Northallerton)



BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

Mrs Violet Atkinson. Road Safety Volunteer, Northumbria Police. For services to Road Safety Awareness and Education in Northumberland. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Mrs Gertrude Ayer. For services to the community in Annfield Plain, County Durham.

Frank Eric Bull. For services to The Royal British Legion and the community in Whitby. (Alnwick, Northumberland)

Mrs Susan Clarey. Office manager, St. Annes Church of England Primary School, Bishop Auckland. For services to Education. (Newton Aycliffe, Durham)

Stuart Alan Frost. For services to the community in Harrogate North Yorkshire.

Mrs Jean O'Hanlon. Caseworker, Northumberland Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel and to the community in Alnwick, Northumberland. (Alnwick, Northumberland)

Alex Peter Oliver. For services to charity and the community in Durham. (Meadowfield, Durham)

Miss Joyce Taylor. For services to Durham Cathedral. (Chester-le-Street, Durham)

Mrs Mary Edith Toward. For political service in the North East of England. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Mrs Doris Williams. For services to Choral Singing in the North East. (Stanley, Durham)

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Vincent Callan. Durham Constabulary.

Inspector William James Scott. North Yorkshire Police.

Constable Sara Widdrington. North Yorkshire Police.

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

Watch Manager Karen Anne Soady. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.