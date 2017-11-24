North of Tyne Area Promised £600m In Devolution Investment

24 November 2017, 11:15

Newcastle

Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland are to receive £600m of Government investment over the next 30 years to grow their economies.

It’s part of the Government’s ‘North of Tyne’ devolution package, which will see a directly elected mayor installed in 2019.

The so-called “Geordie Boris” will have powers over areas like housing, transport, planning and adult education.

The Government claim the deal will result in a £1.1bn boost for the region’s economy, and see the creation of 10 thousand new jobs.

It follows the Chancellor’s announcement on Wednesday, £337 million pounds will be spent upgrading the old trains on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry, said: 

“This ground-breaking, multi-million pound deal, sitting alongside the Metro funding boost,  truly passes power to the people, and is a pivotal moment for the Northern Powerhouse,

“With a strong voice in a new mayor, a new Wear crossing and the globally-significant Great Exhibition of the North, this is a new golden era creating jobs, growth and prosperity for the resurgent North East.”

The idea of the devolution deal is to allow local areas to prioritise where money gets spent – to boost economic growth.

A similar initiative is already off the ground in the Tees Valley area – after Ben Houchen was elected as one of the first ‘Metro Mayors’ earlier this year.

