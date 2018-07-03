Parts Of Newcastle Without Water

3 July 2018, 12:38

water tap

Parts of central Newcastle have lost their water supply as a water main's burst on Scotswood Road.

The route is partly submerged and the route's had to be closed.

Northumbria Police say it's near to the B&Q roundabout. There are diversions in place while flooding is dealt with.

Newcastle's Eldon Square shopping centre has been evacuated because it's lost it's supply.

They've tweeted to say they're sorry for any disruption caused and hope that they'll be back to business as usual as soon as possible.

Northumbrian Water say they're dealing with the problem - but people in Newcastle and Gateshead may notice their water supply is affected.

