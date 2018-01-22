Police Shoot Dog Dead in Hartlepool

An abandoned German Shepherd, left tied to a lamppost in Hartlepool, has been shot dead by police.

Police say they were first alerted to an aggressive dog, which was tied up in Mainsforth Terrace, by the council.

As time went on, the animal became more and more aggressive - and attempts to find its owner failed.

Officers say they spent hours working with various organisations including the RSPCA, a re-homing charity and consultation with numerous veterinary professionals in order to calm the dog.

But in the end, the decision was made to end its life.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said: "The decision to destroy the dog has not been taken lightly and this was the very last course of action that we wanted to take.

"All attempts to calm the dog failed. Vets advised that they were unable to sedate the dog due to not being able to approach it and not having equipment to sedate from a distance. Unfortunately, veterinary professionals advised that the dog could not be re-homed due to its aggressive behaviour.

"The decision taken, in conjunction with the RSPCA and veterinary professionals, was that the kindest thing to do for the dog would be to destroy it. This has been a difficult decision and one that we had hoped we wouldn't have to make."