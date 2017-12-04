Police: Sunderland Fan Didn't Defecate On Seat

4 December 2017, 10:30

Stadium of Light Full

A 17-year-old Sunderland fan who was arrested for being drunk at the match on Saturday did not defecate on his seat, police have said.

Reports on message boards stated the fan - whose team have not won at home for almost a year - pulled down his pants and used his seat as a toilet during the 3-1 defeat to Reading.

A photograph of the teenager with his pants down in full view of disgusted fellow fans circulated on social media.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Further to media reports reporting a fan defecated on his seat during the Sunderland v Reading match on Saturday, police would like to clarify that this was not the case."

The force said the 17-year-old was arrested for being drunk in a sports ground and "had been dealt with appropriately". The spokeswoman added: "At no point did he defecate on his seat."

A club spokesman said on Sunday said the matter was in the hands of Northumbria Police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shashi Kapoor: Bollywood legend dies aged 79

MPs call for probe into planned merger of SSE and npower

Pizza Hut sorry for Sun on Sunday offer

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News